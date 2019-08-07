Pride Night at CHS takes place September 6

Wildcat fans, it’s time to celebrate the start of another football season at Cuba High School. Wildcat Pride Night will take place on Friday, September 6, prior to the home opener against the Houston Tigers at the Wildcat Field of Pride.

The evening kicks off with games, food, and prize giveaways from 4 to 6:30 p.m. outside the high school building. The football team will be recognized at 6:30 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. There will be performances by the CHS Marching Band and Drill Team during the pregame tailgate party.

Wildcat Pride Night is a cooperative event sponsored by the Cuba Chamber of Commerce, Cuba Athletic Booster Club, and Cuba School District. For more information or to volunteer that night, contact Sean Siebert of Cuba Development Group at 573-220-8196 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .