Farm business is welcomed as new member of Cuba Chamber

Members of the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce took a short trip out of town on Friday, Aug. 9, to welcome a new member, Brush Creek Valley Farms, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Stubblefield family, which owns the business, provided lunch and offered a tour of their operation.



Brush Creek Valley Farms is located on an eighth generation family farm on Evans Road about four miles north of Cuba. It is owned and operated by the father/son team of Drew and Matt Stubblefield, with a lot of help from their spouses and other family members.

The farm produces eggs, poultry, beef, and pork using a sustainable approach and all livestock are hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and pasture raised. Their chickens are free-range and see fresh pasture daily using portable fencing, their 300 laying hens graze in open pastures, and their cattle are grass-fed using a rotational grazing system.

The farm sells both wholesale to restaurants and directly to customers, offering whole chickens, eggs, quarter and half beef along with steaks and ground beef, and popular pork cuts in addition to thick-cut bacon and spicy sausage. Their products are available at the farm, through a monthly subscription package, and locally at Mace Supermarket.

For more information, visit brushcreekvalley.com, call 573-241-1221, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .