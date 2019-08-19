Dedication ceremony being held for the new aviation display

A special dedication program for the Cuba aviation display will take place at the Cuba Municipal Airport on August 24, and the public is invited to attend the event to commemorate the addition of a C-12 Huron aircraft and to recognize those who participated in making it a reality.

The dedication ceremony will start at the Cuba airport at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24. MSC Trucking will lead the procession, followed by the Cuba High School Marching Band performing the Marine Theme Song. An Army Color Guard from Fort Leonard Wood will present the colors and will be followed by the Legion Riders. The procession will include former military pilots from the area, as well as the team that helped transport the retired military plane to Cuba.

Don Fuchs, who helped lead the drive to create an aviation display at the city airport, will make introductions for the transport team and recognize all the financial donors that helped support the project thus far. Military veterans of all branches will also be acknowledged.

The ceremony will close with the playing of the National Anthem and a T-28 flyover piloted by John Fester, of Steelville.

Members of the Tourism Committee in Cuba are grateful to the donors for their financial contributions to the C-12 Huron project, which helped to defray the costs of relocating the aircraft from New River Marine Air Station in North Carolina.

Contributors include the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce, Phil Mullen, Jim and Jill Barnett, National Medical Billing Services, John and Tommie Fester, Randy and Lynn Mace, Lynn Wallis, the Disabled American Veterans organization, American Legion, and MSC Trucking.

According to Fuchs, three signs will be placed at the static display. One will provide historical information about the aircraft, another will list the donors that made the project possible, and a third sign will list flight and ground crew members from Crawford County.

Fuchs said the project could take up to a year to finalize, and after that time period, the General Services Administration will inspect the aircraft to ensure that it is being properly displayed.

The flight and ground crew members from Crawford County that will be recognized are Dick Krulik, LtCol, USAF, B-47 Stratojet; Jim Sullivan, USAF, SR 71 Blackbird; Clarence M. Miller Jr., Col, USAF, Command pilot, Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress; Jeffrey K. Miller, Cpt, USAF, pilot, Grumman OV-1 Mohawk; Tom Tucker, US Navy, P2V Neptune; Michael G. Miller, Maj, USMC, Naval aviator, Aircraft commander, Sikorsky CH-53E, Super Stallion and C-12 Huron; Kendall Moore, AF C-20; James Rodney Carr, flight engineer; Woody Mosher, Convair C-131 Samaritan, flight engineer; Harry Evans, C-119 Flying Boxcar, flight engineer; Rick Barnes, F-4, close air support, Maj, Marine Corps; Dr. Clyde “Butch” Sellers, jet aviation mechanic, plane captain in F-18 squadron, intermediate maintenance for tail-hook aircraft; Fran Godat, jet aviation mechanic, service F/A 18 Hornets, maintenance support A-7 Corsair, A-6 Intruder, EA6B, F-4 Phantom and F86 Sabre; Rick Schrandt, Attack Helicopter 1G Cobra; Walter Koyn, US Navy helicopter pilot; Jerry Martin, B-29 mechanic; Manford Rhea, B-29 instructor; and Henry Slovensky, crew chief, A-26.

If you have any additional information about flight or ground crew members that could be added to this list, please contact Dr. Don Fuchs at 573-885-2142.