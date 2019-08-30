Cuba Fest celebrating its 58th year this fall

Cuba Fest returns to the Historic Recklein District of Cuba in October. This will be the 58th year for the annual arts and crafts festival.

Two full days of family-friendly entertainment is scheduled for this year’s festival on Smith Street. Cuba Fest takes place on Saturday, October 19 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The complete slate of activities for both days has not yet been finalized, but you can expect to see lots of food and drink opportunities, craft vendors, apple butter making by the Tri-C Club, a wine tasting tent, and games for kids. The Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off is a Saturday highlight, and there will be guided mural tours, a Halloween costume parade, Hustle for Hoops 5k Run, live performance by the Cuba High School Band, and more.

The full schedule will be announced as the festival draws closer, but mark your calendars now to attend the 2019 Cuba Fest.