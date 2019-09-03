Administrative inquiry confirms allegations of CHS football locker room hazing 

Cuba High School’s football program had a bad first week of the new season, and that’s before even a single game snap was taken on the playing field. Allegations came forward of locker room hazing incidents carried out by members of the football squad, and those allegations were later confirmed to be true, based upon interviews of current football athletes and the coaching staff. School administrators handed down disciplinary punishment for three players believed to have participated or instigated the bullying, and Head Coach Jake Montalbano resigned from his coaching position in advance of last Friday's season opener at Herculaneum.