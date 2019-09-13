Fall Cleanup in Cuba goes Sept. 16 - 27 for city residents

The city of Cuba will host its annual Fall Cleanup event through Friday, September 27 at the Cuba Animal Control shelter parking lot in the South Industrial Park. The city is providing a large roll-off dumpster for citizens living inside the city limits to use for dumping their unwanted household items.

The Fall Cleanup began on Monday, September 16 and is scheduled to continue until Friday, September 27 at the animal shelter lot located at 224 Enterprise Drive. The gate into the lot is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Items that will not be taken include oil, batteries, appliances, tires, hazardous waste materials, lumber, or paint products. Citizens may be asked to show proof of their Cuba residency with a driver’s license or city utility bill.