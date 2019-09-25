Fifth Sunday worship celebration taking place September 29

The First Baptist Church in Cuba, Missouri will hold a Fifth Sunday Worship Celebration on Sunday, September 29 at 6 p.m. with the Heritage Boys sharing the gospel.



Everyone is welcome. There will be a Freewill Love Offering.

The Heritage Boys are a group of men who share the gospel of Jesus Christ through music. Their purpose is, first and foremost, to glorify Jesus Christ through the way their live their lives.

Secondly, they hope to share the joy of Christ through the message in their songs and by their testimony. They strongly believe that the Lord has brought them together for this purpose and they strive to fulfill this purpose to the best of their ability.

They present their music with a cappella, classic and modern southern gospel arrangements of time-honored hymns, old time classics and more recent favorites.

The Heritage Boys have intertwined their modest Christian upbringing with quality songs and arrangements in a relaxed atmosphere of worship. They want people of all denominations to enjoy good, solid fellowship with their friends and neighbors while listening to the message of Christ.