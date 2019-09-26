Local manufacturers competing in this year’s Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off

The 29th Annual Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off at this year’s Cuba Fest fall festival will determine who can manufacture the best chili recipe from scratch. Calling upon seven of Cuba’s leading manufacturing businesses to produce the best-tasting chili, Viva Cuba will hold its yearly contest at the intersection of North Smith Street and School Avenue as part of the Cuba Fest activities scheduled on Saturday, October 19.

Seven Cuba manufacturers including Mar-Bal, Versa Tags, McGinnis Wood Products, Ashlar Machinery, American Precision Die Casting, LMI Aerospace, and Georgia-Pacific will take part in the Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off.

Tickets for the chili contest cost $5 each and can be purchased from any one of the participating companies or at Cuba Fest on the day of the cook-off. The contest starts at 11 a.m. in the Recklein Historic District on North Smith Street, and it ends at 1 p.m. Each ticket gets you a taste of all seven chili recipes and one vote for the best of the bunch.

Funds raised from the Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off go toward ongoing maintenance costs for the city’s outdoor murals.

Everyone is invited to come out for Cuba Fest and to enjoy some great chili. While the contest takes place on Saturday, there are a number of fun events scheduled for the fall festival on both Saturday and Sunday.