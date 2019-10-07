Cuba Fest comes to Recklein Historic District on October 19-20

The 58th Annual Cuba Fest will take place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20. Cuba Fest is hosted by the Tri-C Club of Cuba, and it has something for everyone to enjoy. The fall arts and crafts festival takes place in the historic uptown part of Cuba that includes Recklein Auditorium, Recklein Memorial Library, Holy Cross School, and the Crawford County Museum.

The flag raising ceremony will kick off Cuba Fest at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the Cuba Boy Scouts presenting the colors and music by the Grant Lorraine. The Eastern Star will be serving breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Cuba Masonic Lodge, and the Crawford County Senior Center yard sale will start at 8 a.m. The arts and crafts show begins at 9 a.m. inside Recklein Auditorium, Holy Cross School, and outside on the festival grounds. The Tri-C club will have their kettles fired, making apple butter outside Recklein Auditorium, and you can purchase some hot in the jar that day.

The Crawford County Historical Museum will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., as will Recklein Memorial Library. There will be story time and children’s crafts inside the library.

If you are hungry, “Taste of Cuba” will be back again this year, with local restaurants and clubs selling their food items. The Cuba Arts Council Wine Tent will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also taste some homemade chili recipes at the Viva Cuba Chili Cook-off taking place on Smith Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme for this year is “Who Can Manufacture the Best Chili?” with seven local companies being represented in the competition.

Don’t forget to board the trolley car for the 10th Anniversary Viva Cuba Cemetery Tour. This year, it will be a musical review, and you will find out things about Cuba that you never knew before.

The Cuba Lions Club will once again have its free eye testing offered for preschool children and for glaucoma, and there will be all kinds of fun activities for kids on Saturday, including Cuba Banking Center’s crafts for kids at 10 a.m., Cuba Arts Council’s chalk art and mask making at 11 a.m., the FCNB Duck Pond at noon, and Peoples Bank’s Quarters in the Haystack at 1 p.m. Ms. Melissa’s Dance Studio will be performing at 2 p.m., and Wise Little Owls costume parade will be at 3:45 p.m. All Aboard Learning Center will have a bounce house all day.

The Lady Wildcats basketball program will be hosting their 2nd Annual Hustle for Hoops 5k Run on Saturday. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m.

Cuba Fest will again feature music and emcee announcements provided by The Sounds of DJ “P.”

Sunday’s schedule again features arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “Taste of Cuba” and the wine tent are open from noon until 3 p.m. There will be a dance contest starting at noon and a special dance performance by Sophie Case, the 2019 Steelville Harvest Festival Queen. Be sure and watch the Cuba Middle School cheerleaders perform at 12:30 p.m.

Wallis Company will be sponsoring a “Score and Win” corn hole game, with prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. And Frisco’s will have their Waiter Contest at 2 p.m. The winner of the Scarecrow Contest at 2:45 p.m.

The grand finale of Cuba Fest entertainment will be a Sunday street performance by the CHS Band and Drill Team at 3 p.m.