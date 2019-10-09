Cuba couple marks 72 years of marriage

Dorothy and Leo Willard of Cuba, Missouri celebrated 72 years of marriage on October 4, 2019.  Leo is a 94 year old veteran that served in both the Korean War and WWII.  He and his bride raised nine children.  He said his goal is to outlive his sister that died two weeks shy of her 105th birthday.  Dorothy is 86 years young and still going strong.  Hats off to a remarkable couple.

