City of Cuba to host forum on tourism development

Bill Thomas, director of the Economic Development Partnership in Logan County, Illinois, spearheaded the transformation of diminutive Atlanta through Route 66 centered tourism and a simple philosophy: “Not all economic development is tourism, but all tourism is economic development.” Tourism development consultant and author Jim Hinckley in describing the importance of tourism notes that if you make a community a place that people want to visit, you make it a place where people will want to live, to raise families, to open businesses, and to retire.

At noon on October 31, the City of Cuba will be hosting Jim Hinckley of Jim Hinckley’s America at a luncheon and forum on tourism development. The event will take place at Cuba City Hall, located at 202 N. Smith Street.

Hinckley will begin the session with a presentation about Jim Hinckley’s America and how the promotional network is utilized to market communities such as Cuba. He will also speak on the differences between international and domestic Route 66 tourism, as well as the utilization of social media, the development of cooperative partnerships, the importance of websites that function on numerous platforms, and how a linked network of websites can magnify a community’s promotional initiatives. The presentation is based on a series of tourism/hospitality community education programs Hinckley developed for Mohave Community College. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session that provides practical action steps for the promotion of a business or community.

Hinckley is the author of nineteen books and has spoken internationally about Route 66 and tourism. In addition, he coordinates and facilitates receptions, as well as special events for domestic and international tour companies, and works as a tourism development consultant for businesses and communities. Clients include the City of Cuba, Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn, and the Route 66 Association of Kingman. He also serves as the Economic Development Advisory Committee for the City of Kingdom, Arizona and on the Economic Development Committee with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership. He is the recipient of awards from the German, Dutch, and Czech Route 66 Associations, as well as the City of Kingdom.

For more information about the forum, please contact the Cuba Visitor Center at 573-885-2531.