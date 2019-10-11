Cuba celebrates Manufacturing Day with a block party – PHOTO GALLERY

For five consecutive years, the community of Cuba has honored and celebrated Manufacturing Day better than any other community in the State of Missouri. We are proud of our manufacturers, and we are honored to have their organizations be an active business partner to our community. Continuing with our tradition of excellence, this year, we stepped up our game. We have the greatest workforce in all of the midwestern United States, we are proud of what they do, and we are blessed by their work ethic. Without our workers and without our educators, there would be no Cuba, MO. We have a duty and a responsibility to say, “Thank you. Thank you for what you do. Every single day, grinding it out. Thank you.”

So, this year, we again decided to throw manufacturers a party. And not just a party, I mean the best party in the state. I’m pleased to write about the Manufacturing Day Block Party that we held in Cuba, on October 4, Manufacturing Day. Our objective was genuine, it was heartfelt, and it was very simple: We want to say “thank you” to the employees of our manufacturers and our educators, and we want to show them our appreciation for all that they do. This day was for them, and it was our absolute honor to host this block party for them and their families.

The event gained significant traction, and the support was overwhelmingly positive. This was, without doubt, the largest celebration of Manufacturing Day in all of Missouri, and quite possibly one of the largest in all of the United States. Our community fully came together, and through our collaboration, we made the Block Party a tremendous success. In total, 29 organizations participated in the event. Our manufacturers and school district were extremely pleased, and their employees truly felt our appreciation and support for what they do.

A special thanks to the following organizations, because we couldn’t have done this without you:

Thank you to the City of Cuba, the Cuba Development Group, the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce, Frisco’s, Riviera Maya, Brush Creek Valley Farms, Little Jack Horner’s, Peoples Bank, McGinnis Wood Products, Sinks Pharmacies, the Crawford County Library District, the Cuba High School National Honor Society & Student Council, Mar-Bal Inc., LMI Aerospace Inc., American Precision Die Casting Inc., Fantastic Fashion Finds, Jim’s Motors, the Cuba Fire Protection District, Dollhouse Boutique, Watkins Portable Toilets, 7 Cedars Supply, Party-Pro LLC, Running the Rails on Rt. 66, the Cuba Chamber Golf Tournament, the Patriot Bands LLC, Doug’s Shirt Shack, Madhouse Paints, and Alderwood for the awesome music concert.

Thousands of people attended throughout the evening, and they enjoyed themselves immensely. It was a party! Families, community and friends, a whole lot of smiles, and zero incidents. It was truly a magnificent event and a wonderful celebration.

