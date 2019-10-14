Time to vote for the best scarecrow display

In case you haven’t noticed, the scarecrows are up at local businesses around town. Now, it is time to pick the winner of the First Annual Cuba Scarecrow Contest.

Each scarecrow has been numbered, and ballots for voting are available at each location that has a scarecrow on display. There will also be ballots available at Cuba Fest in the Historic Recklein District this weekend, Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

This year’s contest winner will be announced on Sunday at Cuba Fest.