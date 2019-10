The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently awarded $438,615 to Missouri communities through its Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant program, and Viva Cuba is one of this year’s recipients. Viva Cuba was awarded a $10,000 TRIM grant to be used as part of a tree replacement project along Highway 19 inside the city limits. The beautification committee was one of 38 applicants statewide to receive the MDC grant funding.