September Principal's Pride students honored

The following students were Principal’s Pride recipients for September. Students are selected for exemplifying what it means to follow The Wildcat Code (As a student at CMS, I will be Respectful, Responsible, and Reliable).

Good behavior, attendance, effort, striving for improvement, and a positive attitude are all qualities that meet our building expectations and goals. Pictured (front row, from left) Tinsley Fryer, Jayden Ross, Emily Newcom, Conor Osentoski and Ray Door, (middle row) Justin Brown, Leah Goerger, Abby Stovall, Aydin Bechtel, Mia Lopez and Hailey Shockley, (back row) Mrs. Siebert, Jared Tavenner, Josie Licklider, Emma Harris, Riley McVey, Gavin Dake and Mrs. Shoemaker.