Fundraisers will benefit injured Cuba soldier

A “Flea Market Fundraiser” is being planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, and a gun raffle currently underway to help raise funds for a Cuba soldier who was recently injured in Afghanistan.



Sgt. Ian Ives, a former student at Crawford County R-2 Schools, was seriously injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive device. Ives attended Cuba Schools before transferring to Missouri Military Academy, where he graduated in 2011 and then joined the Army.

National Medical Billing Services is organizing and hosting the Flea Market Fundraiser, which will be held inside their facility at 1 Industrial Drive in Cuba.

“Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served their country,” said Lisa Rock, president of National Medical Billing Services. “This Veteran’s Day, National Medical is proud to honor Sgt. Ives and his family.”

There will be clothing, furniture, home goods and more for sale, along with donuts and barbecue by Frisco’s. There will also be face painting and a bounce house for children. Admission and parking are free. All proceeds will go to support Ives and his family.

Crawford Electric Cooperative is currently selling chances on two rifles—a Winchester Repeating Arms XPR Hunter Compact 6.5 Creedmore and a Savage Arms AXIS XP Camo 6.5 Creedmore with a scope. Two tickets will be drawn and the first winner will choose the gun they want.

Tickets are available at Crawford Electric, 10301 N. Service Road, Bourbon, and all Peoples Bank locations. They are $10 for one chance or three for $20. The drawing will be held on November 27.

“Crawford Electric employees are praying for and rallying around the son of a co-worker,” the company posted on its Facebook page. “Sgt. Ian Ives of the U.S. Army was injured by an IED while serving his country in Afghanistan. He is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Combat Action Badge for his service and sacrifice. All donations and gun raffle ticket money directly benefit the family as Sgt. Ives recovers from serious injuries.”

Ives is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He has had a number of surgeries and will require ongoing medical treatment as he recovers from multiple bodily injuries.

Ives is the son of Steve and Theresa Ives, of Cuba. His wife, Becca, and their infant daughter live in Seattle, Wash.

Anyone who would like to send well wishes to Sgt. Ives are encouraged to drop them off at Cuba Dental Center or Crawford Electric.



