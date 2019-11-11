Cuba VFW post always looking for members, donations

If Veterans Day has you thinking about how you can help local veterans, then you might want to consider getting in contact with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7147 in Cuba. The Post is always looking for new members, auxiliary members, patriotic volunteers, and donations to keep its operation running smoothly.



“(We are) one of Cuba’s local non-profit veterans organizations that exists to help our veterans with VA (Veterans Administration) benefits and compensation claims filing,” said VFW Post 7147 Commander Les Young, of Cuba. “We are proud to maintain and build camaraderie among our previously active-duty veterans, and help our local community.”

The Cuba Post and Ladies Auxiliary have been serving local veterans since 1986. The Post is part of the largest combat veterans organization in the world. The Cuba VFW Post is located along Historic Route 66 at 704 E. Washington and offers a wide variety of services to veterans and their families.

“Phillip Willis, our junior vice commander and VFW service officer, has Veterans Coffee Talk every Tuesday at 0900 (9 a.m.) at the Cuba Senior Center,” said Young. “Philip and the attendees discuss current veteran news, share stories, and Philip is available to assist veterans with questions or issues they have with the VA. We appreciate the sponsorship of several local businesses who have provided coffee and snacks for the attendees.”

Local sponsorships and donations are important to the Post as it remains a struggle to meet its monthly financial demands. The public is encouraged to make donations to the Post, or attend events that are open to the public.

“We have Taco Tuesday nearly every week with $1 tacos, dinners nearly every Friday, and there is normally a VFW officer available to talk to about VA issues or to find out how to join the VFW,” Young said.

Recently, the Cuba Post was approved by VFW Missouri to receive a tank or piece of artillery from TACOM (U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command) to place at the post along Route 66. The Post is currently waiting for the requisition to be filled, but will soon be looking for sponsors and holding benefits to raise money for its delivery and installation.

“We are blessed by a very patriotic community, and donations help us have community and veteran events and keep our post running smoothly,” said Young.

Applications for membership are available at the Post Canteen. You can also find out more information on their Facebook page VFWPost7147. People can message them via Facebook or the Post phone number is 573-677-0400.