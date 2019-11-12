Donations needed for Shop With a Cop program

The Cuba Police Department (CPD) has started fundraising for its Sixth Annual Shop With A Cop program. The program helped 56 area children have a better Christmas last year.



When Shop With a Cop was reintroduced by the department in 2014, it was able to bring Christmas gifts to 12 children. Since that time, it has grown steadily and police officers are expecting it to be bigger than ever this season.

Every year, the CPD works with the Cuba School District and Head Start to find children who would benefit from the program. This year, there are also signup sheets at the department if anyone would like to nominate a family in need.

The program is funded entirely from donations, so the department is once again reaching out to the community for assistance. Cash or check donations can be hand delivered to the Cuba City Hall, 202 N. Smith Street, or mailed to City of Cuba, PO Box K, Cuba, MO 65453. Make all checks payable to the City of Cuba and, in the memo line, write Shop With a Cop.

This year’s Shop With a Cop shopping spree is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at Cuba Walmart. For more information, contact Lt. Robert Yates at 573-885-7979.