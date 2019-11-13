School district seeks sponsors for its Holiday Assistance Program

The Cuba School District is seeking donations to help with its Holiday Assistance Program, which will help those in need with Thanksgiving food, Christmas food, and Christmas presents.



Last year the district was able to assist 82 families with Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets. It also provided 180 children with Christmas presents. The program is funded with donations from individuals, clubs, organizations, and businesses.

Applications for those seeking help from the program were sent home with all K-8 students, and high school applications were left in the office for families who may need them. So far this year, 67 families have applied for assistance.

If you would like to support this year’s program, contact School Based Social Worker Melanie Perkins at 573-677-2528, or 573-885-2534, ext. 1191, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .