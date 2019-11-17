Cuba, Bourbon to host Wienermobile on Thursday

If you have ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, then you’ll get your chance on November 21. The famous hotdog car will be making an appearance in Bourbon and Cuba.



The 27-foot-long Wienermobile (there are actually several of them that tour the country), will be appearing at Town and Country Supermarket in Bourbon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Mace Supermarket in Cuba from 2 to 5 p.m.

According to the Wienermobile’s Wikipedia page, the first version of it was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer. Drivers of the Wienermobiles are known as “Hotdoggers” and often hand out toy whistles shaped as replicas of the Wienermobile, known as “Wienerwhistles.”

There are currently 11 active Wienermobiles, six of which are the full-sized familiar models, each assigned to their own section of the United States; and five of which are the other versions: the food truck, WienerMini, WienerRover, WienerCycle, and the WienerDrone.

The "Hotdogger" position of driving the Wienermobile is open to U.S. citizens, and the job lasts from the first of June until the following first of June. Only college seniors who are about to graduate are eligible. Both current hotdoggers and Oscar Mayer recruiters visit college campuses across the country in search of the next round of hotdoggers. Candidates are screened from an average of 2,000 applicants.

Every March, a pool of 30 final-round candidates are brought to Kraft Foods and Oscar Mayer headquarters in Madison, Wis., for interviews. Each vehicle can hold two hotdoggers, and 12 people in total are chosen. Currently, there are about 300 Hotdogger alumni.