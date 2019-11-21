Fundraiser brings in $5,000 for injured soldier

National Medical Billing held a rummage sale fundraiser at its facility in Cuba to raise money for Sgt. Ian Ives, the son of Steve and Theresa Ives, of Cuba, who was injured recently in Afghanistan.

Approximately $5,000 was brought in during Saturday’s event and it will got to assist Ives and his family as he recovers at Walter Reid Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Ives has been improving and was able to stand recently. He also reportedly had a visit from President Donald Trump.