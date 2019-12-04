Cuba Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade with Reindeer Games will be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., with the parade starting at the Wagon Wheel and traveling down Historic Route 66 before turning on Smith Street and ending at Recklein Auditorium.



Santa will greet children at Recklein and there will also be cookies and hot cocoa, a Christmas movie, tree lighting, caroling, and more. Approximately 75,000 Christmas lights in the Recklein Historic District were turned on last week.

Area businesses, churches, civic organizations, youth groups, and more are encouraged to take part in this year’s parade. As of Monday, 20 floats have registered. Visit the chamber’s website at https://cubamochamber.com/event/christmas-parade-and-santas-workshop/ to register.

The chamber is also hosting a Christmas Decorating Contest with two prizes, one for commercial and one for residential entries. The theme is “Snowmen on Route 66.” In order to enter, people must submit pictures of their decorations to the chamber’s Facebook page, where visitors can vote for their favorites.

The chamber is working on a map to show people where to enjoy the area’s Christmas lights. If you want your business or house on the map, be sure to include your address when you submit your contest entries. Judging will close on December 24 and the winners will be drawn on December 26. Prizes are “Taste of Cuba” gift baskets.

Some other area Christmas activities include concerts at the Meramec Music Theatre. On Saturday, December 7, the theater will feature Micah Turnbough in “A Merry Little Christmas” at 2 p.m. On Thursday, December 12 at 7 p.m., the theater will host the Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Christmas Concert.

Christmas at Candy Cane RV Park and Campground—a “Christmas Light Drive-Thru Adventure”— is now open to the public free of charge on Friday and Saturday evenings through December 21, and daily between December 22 and 25. The display can be viewed from 6 to 9 p.m. each night it is open. Candy Cane RV Park is located at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route M west of Steelville.



