Midway Motel destroyed by fire

The old Midway Motel, which was scheduled for demolition in February, burned to the ground early Friday morning. The Cuba Fire Department reported via Facebook about 1 a.m. that it was battling the blaze with several other area fire departments.

The fire department reported that it was working a three-alarm commercial fire at Franklin and Route 66. Numerous fire units were on the scene and several roads were closed in the area. More information on the blaze will be posted when it becomes available.