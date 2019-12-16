Wildcats hold Toys for Tots collection drive

The Cuba High School boys basketball teams held a Toys for Tots drive during their December 10 homes games against Union. A total of 98 toys and $285 in cash were collected during the drive. Athletic Director Ryan Bobbitt gave special recognition to Trice Davis for heading up all of the school’s charitable events throughout the year and Coach Beth Kight for her hospitality in welcoming a U.S. Marine to be part of the event.
