CMS students honored by principal

Several students at Cuba Middle School were chosen as Principal’s Pride students recently. Pictured with Mrs. Siebert and Mrs. Shoemaker are Hallie Turnbough, Nathan Gilmore, Braden Gipson, Chase Schmelz, Natalie Barron, Cheyenne Heitgerd, Ashlynn Hunter, Tori Hawkins, Michael Highley, Jarrod Bright, Shaley Downing, Landin Spurgeon, Kolbi Poynter and Wyatt McMillian. Not pictured: Jasey Greenwalt and Marissa Chepley.