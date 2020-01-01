Kiwanis make December Book Buzz donation

Students at Cuba Elementary School show off the December Book Buzz books recently donated to the Cuba school library by the Cuba Kiwanis Club as part of Three Rivers Publishing’s Newspapers In Education program.

