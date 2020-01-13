Emergency mass notification system ready for Cuba residents

The city of Cuba’s new mass notification system, which is designed to alert citizens in times of an emergency, is now fully active. After informing the Cuba City Council during its February 7 meeting that “AlertCuba” was ready to go live, Director of Emergency Management Rodney Neff put the system into action on Monday.



AlertCuba is now available to all residents as a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. AlertCuba keeps residents and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.

“AlertCuba enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said Neff. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Peoples can sign up at https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=cityofCuba to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text, or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.

Cuba residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to sign up for AlertCuba. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location. You can download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.

“Community members will receive notifications that will improve safety in our city and help inform residents of potentially lifesaving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” Neff said. “The information sent out by AlertCuba through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation.”

“When authorities have information about a situation, such as storm or emergency, they can be more effective in providing information to the public and appropriate assistance,” said Mayor Ray Mortimeyer. “We encourage all members of our community and their families sign up for AlertCuba in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”

AlertCuba was created through Rave Mobile Safety, which is trusted by institutions including state and local authorities, business and educational institution. Rave Mobile Safety sends millions of messages daily and performs ﬂawlessly in critical situations such as severe weather.