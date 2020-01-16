Police seeking help to catch trailer thief

The Cuba Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a theft that occurred at Jim’s Motors on January 14. At Approximately 3:20 a.m., a suspect was captured on video driving a white Ford F350 or F450 four-door flat-bed pickup with black wheels and using it to move a hay trailer before stealing a new Big Tex 14LX tandem dump trailer.

The truck’s license plate, which was not readable in the video, is located on the driver’s side front bumper. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Cuba Police Department at 573-885-7979. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.