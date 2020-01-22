Mullins honored for service to fire department

During a recent meeting of the Cuba Fire Protection District Board of Directors, Don Mullins was recognized for 45 years of service to the district and the Cuba community.

Mullins, who became a Cuba fireman in 1974 and served as both a lieutenant and captain during his career, was presented with a silver axe by the department and board, along with a certificate of appreciation by the state fire marshal to mark his retirement. Taking part in the ceremony were (from left) State Fire Marshall Tim Bean, board President Pat Myers, board member Bruce Bailey, Mullins, board member Bill Lange, and retired firefighter Roger Windle, who originally joined the fire department with Mullins.

