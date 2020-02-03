An altercation between brothers in Cuba led to felony charges filed against one.
On January 23, at around 2 p.m., a Cuba police officer was dispatched to their Birch Lane residence for an “assault not in progress.” According to the probable cause statement on file in the case, upon the officer’s arrival, one brother told her his brother “came at him with a knife” and “stated he was going to kill him.”
Brother charged after reported threats
