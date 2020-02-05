Use QR codes to sign up for AlertCuba

The city of Cuba recently rolled out a new emergency alert system—AlertCuba—and now you can sign up for it, along with Smart 911 and the Smart 911 App, simply by scanning a QR code with your smartphone.



AlertCuba is a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from the city of Cuba. It keeps residents and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, electric or water outages, and other emergencies.

The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location.

You can also download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.



You can now use these QR codes to sign up for (from left) Alert Cuba, Smart 911, and the Smart 911 App.