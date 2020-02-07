Free event designed to empower area women

If you are a woman living in the Cuba area, mark your calendar now and plan to attend the Be3 women’s empowerment event that will be held on March 21 at Recklein Auditorium. Be3 stands for “Empower, Encourage, and Elevate.”



The event is free for all women to attend and it will include food, wine, dancing, and more. The speaker for the evening will be Carey Portell, of St. James, a drunk driving accident survivor.

Portell is “a country girl who likes to kick up her heels in the city every now and then. I am passionate about life and love to bring a smile to others. My roles include: mother, wife, farm hand, photographer, inspirational blogger and speaker.

“Four years of recovery after being hit by a drunk driver has left me partially disabled and as determined as ever to choose the life I want out of the life I was given. Lessons come from challenges. Perspective is key.”

While admission is free, women are required to get tickets for the event and may do so at the Be3 website, www.be3event.com. The first 200 women through the door that evening will receive a free “swag bag” and more than 200 women have already registered to attend.

The event is being promoted as “A night for women to get together, relax, have fun and be encouraged by other women; whose only interest is in empowering others. Our goal for this event is to provide a place where women can enjoy being women and not spend the night worrying about what others think or how they are going to be treated. There is no agenda or hidden motive for this FREE event. BE3 is a night where women can ‘let their hair down’ and celebrate being a woman. Enjoy good food, great music, and a phenomenal speaker.”

The doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner planned for 6:30 p.m. Portell will speak at 7 p.m. and dancing and drinks will begin at 8 p.m. The event will end at 9 p.m.