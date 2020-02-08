Cuba police officer shot on Saturday

Cuba Police Chief Doug Shelton confirmed today at 3 p.m. that an officer had been shot while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance. The officer was struck in the leg and transported to an area hospital, expected to make a full recovery. The suspect involved in the shooting was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chief Shelton plans to issue a press release with more information at a later time.
