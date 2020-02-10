Registration open for Running the Rails on Route 66

The 2020 Running the Rails on Route 66 in Cuba is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and those planning to participate are encouraged to get registered.



This year’s race entry fee for the four-mile run is $25 for those registered by March 1 or $30 after that date. Children 13 and younger are $15 and both adults and children will receive a race shirt, although shirts cannot be guaranteed for those who register after March 1. There will also be a one-mile fun run that is free to all.

Teams are also welcome to enter with at least five runners on a squad in order to qualify for the traveling team plaque that goes to the winners. A trophy will also be awarded to the largest team.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on race day at the Cuba Lions Club and the race will begin at 9 a.m. near Frisco’s. As in past years, there will be a pre-race spaghetti dinner and packet pickup from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Cuba Lions Den, which is located at 110 S. Buchanan Street.

For more information and links to registration, visit www.runningtherailsonroute66.com.