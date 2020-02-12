Duffel bags, hygiene supplies delivered

Totes for Tots and Teens delivered 30 duffel bags and hygiene supply kits to the Cuba CASA office, which shares them with four other offices in their District. Ann Mullen of Cuba CASA (Count Appointed Special Advocates), presented items to other CASA offices and Children’s Division (CD) offices.



Totes is a non-profit that provides these items so that the CD caseworkers can give a new duffel and hygiene supplies to each child when that child is removed from their home and go into Foster Care. Kiddos like getting new things and the supplies are so their foster parents do not have to rush out and get them – they will last the children a few days. If they do not have the duffels, their meager belongings are put in a black plastic trash bag.

Totes has been doing this since 2016 and has given out approximately 810 to this point in 2020. They are funded by donations, grants, and fundraisers. Visit their Facebook page to see what they have done in the past.

If you are able, please become a member of Team Totes by donating. The address is Totes, PO Box 134, Sullivan, MO 63080. For more information, you can mail, call or text to 573-259-3632 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .