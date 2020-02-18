CHS to hold blood drive on March 5

The Cuba High School will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at #1 Wildcat Pride Dr., inside Gymnasium.

To donate, please contact The Blood Center at 866-448-3253 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 9048 to locate the drive.



Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 800-747 5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 1/9/20 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ABOUT MVRBC: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.