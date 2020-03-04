Students show off books donated by Kiwanis Club

Written by Rob Viehman

Students at Cuba Elementary School are excited to show off the February Book Buzz books donated to the school library by the Cuba Kiwanis Club as part of Three Rivers Publishing’s Newspapers In Education program.

