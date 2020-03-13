Running the Rails canceled due to virus concerns

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Running the Rails on Route 66 event that was scheduled for March 21 has been postponed. Organizers are now planning to hold the race in October.



The following release was issued on March 13:

“The Running the Rails on Route 66 race committee is committed to the welfare of our participants and to the city of Cuba. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 situation, we have made the decision to postpone the race scheduled for March 21 to October 24. We realize that this news may come as a disappointment to everyone who has been training for the event.

“We have been in close communication with the Crawford County Health Department, as well as Big River Running Company. We are committed first and foremost to taking responsible action to further prevent the spread of this virus. We are also committed to organizing a safe and efficient event, and it has become clear during the week that this would be very difficult to accomplish during a time when resources such as medical teams, volunteers, and vendors may be strained under the impact of this situation.

“In closing, we would like to speak to you, our running community, personally. We have organized this race for 12 years and have had the privilege to witness the extraordinary strength, determination and kindness of the incredible network of runners and walkers we have here. We have organized races in perfect weather, freezing weather, rainy weather and more. You have supported us—and each other—through all of it. We would not be here without you: encouraging each other and believing in the mission of what we do. We have no doubt that we will do the same this time. In the meantime, keep running, stay healthy, and please accept our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire committee of The Running the Rails on Route 66 committee.”