Cuba school closing on Wednesday, could reopen April 6

The Cuba School District has announced it is closing March 18 through April 3 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the district is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, April 6.



Superintendent Jon Earnhart issued a letter to parents today as follows:

March 15, 2020

Dear Parents/Guardians,

The purpose of this letter is to announce the closing of the Crawford County R-11 School District from Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 through Friday April 3rd, 2020. I am setting Monday April 6, 2020 as our tentative return date. I will communicate an official return date as we get closer and I am able to better evaluate the status of this pandemic.

Although there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our county, this closure is a regional decision in conjunction with the other school districts in our area. During this time, no students will be allowed on campus. All activities are suspended as well, including practices, contests, and competitions.

The details of the closure are still being worked out. Our staff is in the process of creating plans and lessons, so learning can continue and we can try to continue to provide support services. Lessons will be sent home with all K-8th grade students tomorrow, Tuesday March 17, 2020. The HS will rely on Canvas to provide lessons for their students, so students will need to take their laptops home. Students who do not have Internet access, will be able to download lessons on their laptops tomorrow, before the end of school. Students will not be required to complete lessons for March 23–27, 2020 due to spring break. Students will be expected to complete lessons for every other school day in which school is not in session.

I realize that this closure will result in hardships for several of our families, but we are now at the point where the closure is the best decision for the health and wellbeing of our students, families, and staff. During the closure, we will clean and disinfect above and beyond our practice in all buildings.

I want to strongly encourage everyone to practice "social distancing." The purpose of this closure is to reduce exposure to anyone who may be infected. The CDC recommends that no one be in an area where more than 50 people are gathered. I would strongly encourage everyone to stay home as much as possible during this time.

Currently, it appears that there are more unknowns than answers. We will work diligently to address issues and do our best to create plans that help our students be successful.

I appreciate your patience, your understanding, and your support as we move forward.

Sincerely,

Jonathan T. Earnhart

Superintendent