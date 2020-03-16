Cuba restricting access to Tuesday's council meeting

On March 13, the governor of the state of Missouri declared an emergency, and pursuant to that declaration, the city of Cuba will also declare a state of emergency to attempt to stem the exposure to the coronavirus.

The city council meeting scheduled for March 17 will therefore restrict public access to the meeting to video only. Access to the video can be found at www.cityofcubamo.com. To watch the meeting in real time please access YouTube and search City of Cuba, Missouri. The meeting will start at 6 p.m., and a copy of the agenda is available under government/City Hall/Meeting agendas and minutes on the website. This notice is pursuant to 610.020(1) and (4).