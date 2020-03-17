City expected to lower electric rates for 60 days to help residents, businesses impacted by virus

The city of Cuba announced Monday afternoon it would be declaring a state of emergency. As part of the measure, Tuesday’s council meeting will be closed to the public. During that meeting, however, the council is expected to take some dramatic steps to help local residents and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



The city issued the following release on Monday:

“On March 13, the governor of the state of Missouri declared an emergency, and pursuant to that declaration, the city of Cuba will also declare a state of emergency to attempt to stem the exposure to the coronavirus. The city council meeting scheduled for March 17 will therefore restrict public access to the meeting to video only. Access to the video can be found at www.cityofcubamo.com. To watch the meeting in real time please access YouTube and search City of Cuba, Missouri. The meeting will start at 6 p.m., and a copy of the agenda is available under government/City Hall/Meeting agendas and minutes on the website. This notice is pursuant to 610.020(1) and (4).”

It is anticipated future meetings will be held under the same restrictions until further notice.

The city also announced Monday that the emergency declaration, if approved, will include several items to help city residents and businesses impacted by the virus for the next 60 days. Among the items being considered are a waiver of late fees, elimination of credit card service charges, the utilization of additional payment methods to avoid foot traffic at city hall, and a 15 percent reduction in electric rates for residents and businesses.

The proposed ordinance reads as follows:

Section 1: The City of Cuba, Missouri, shall declare a state of emergency for the next sixty days, or until further action from the board whichever occurs first, and limit the access of the public to city council meetings to video observation only.

Section 2: The City shall waive late fees, the three percent fee for credit card usage and require everyone utilize the drop boxes, online pay, and mail to avoid foot traffic to city hall.

Section 3: Allow new connections for public utilities to call in to set up services and pay in the same manner as existing customers.

Section 4: The City shall allow a 15 percent abatement for electric payments for all Cuba citizens.

Section 5: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and approval.