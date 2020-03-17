Most area events, large gatherings canceled due to virus

Numerous area events and activities are being postponed and canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Some public agencies have also announced limited access and reduced services.



The Running the Rails on Route 66 event that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, in Cuba has been postponed. Organizers are now planning to hold the race in October.

The following release was issued on March 13:

“The Running the Rails on Route 66 race committee is committed to the welfare of our participants and to the city of Cuba. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 situation, we have made the decision to postpone the race scheduled for March 21 to October 24. We realize that this news may come as a disappointment to everyone who has been training for the event.

“We have been in close communication with the Crawford County Health Department, as well as Big River Running Company. We are committed first and foremost to taking responsible action to further prevent the spread of this virus. We are also committed to organizing a safe and efficient event, and it has become clear during the week that this would be very difficult to accomplish during a time when resources such as medical teams, volunteers, and vendors may be strained under the impact of this situation.

“In closing, we would like to speak to you, our running community, personally. We have organized this race for 12 years and have had the privilege to witness the extraordinary strength, determination and kindness of the incredible network of runners and walkers we have here. We have organized races in perfect weather, freezing weather, rainy weather and more. You have supported us—and each other—through all of it. We would not be here without you: encouraging each other and believing in the mission of what we do. We have no doubt that we will do the same this time. In the meantime, keep running, stay healthy, and please accept our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire committee of The Running the Rails on Route 66 committee.”

The Be3 women’s empowerment event that was going to be held at Recklein Auditorium in Cuba on Saturday has been postponed. As of Monday, it had not been rescheduled.

The free event, which was designed to “Empower, Encourage, and Elevate” women was to include food, wine, dancing, and more. The speaker for the evening was going to be Carey Portell, of St. James, a drunk driving accident survivor. Look for updates on the event at www.be3event.com.

In the wake of Sunday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to limit public gatherings to fewer than 50 people, Three Rivers Publishing has postponed the 18th Annual Cuba Citywide Yard Sale, which is sponsored by the Cuba Free Press. The newspapers hopes to reschedule the event, but it remains unclear when that will occur.

The Crawford County Central Communications (E-911) office in Steelville has announced that is has closed to all visitors. This includes all emergency services personnel, family members, vendors, and those seeking new addresses.

Emergency 911 services will continue to be fully functional. Those seeking new addresses can call Lisa Martellaro at 573-775-4911, extension 2.

The agency is taking these steps to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus while still providing quality 911 services. “The health and well-being of our employees is paramount,” the office posted via its Facebook page.” We will continue to stand our post, take 911 calls, and serve the citizens of Crawford.”

The Crawford County Library district announced Monday that due to the CDC’s new recommendations it was suspending all programs, outreach, and meeting room usage through April 5 as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. With the closing of all three county schools later that day, however, the district has now closed all of its facilities.

The libraries in Cuba, Steelville, and Bourbon were closed Wednesday and will tentatively reopen on April 6. All those who have books due during that period will be allowed to return them when the library reopens with no fines being accessed.

The library’s collection of digital resources like e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, and databases are available on the libraries website at www.crafordcountylibrarydistrict.org. The library encourages all patrons to take advantage of these options and directions for their use have been published on the library’s Facebook page and website.

Area nursing homes are now limiting most visitor access. The Missouri Veterans Home in St. James announced last week that it was stopping nearly all visitation until further notice and the nursing homes in Cuba have followed that strategy.

Victorian Place has ended visitation except for family members who are over the age of 12 who are visiting a family member who resident who is “at the end of life or in hospice.” Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be admitted into the care facility. Cuba Manor is also following the similar procedures.

The Cuba and Bourbon Senior Centers have also announced they are no longer serving meals at their facilities but will be offering curbside service. “To ensure the well-being of our clients the Cuba and Bourbon Senior Centers will be closed for congregate meals and activities,” the Cuba Senior Center announced via Facebook. “However, we will be offering a curbside meal, hot or frozen, that can be picked up at the center.” You may contact the senior center at 573-885-2909.

SligoFest, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. Organizers hope the annual event, which is held in Sligo (located between Steelville and Salem) can be rescheduled.

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce announced late Monday that it is suspending all meetings and events “due to great concern about the coronavirus.” The chamber did not say how long the suspension would last, or if it might impact this year’s annual banquet scheduled for late April.