Cuba Arts Council send sixth graders to the Symphony

For decades, the Cuba Arts Council has been sending the Crawford County R-2 sixth graders to the St. Louis Symphony's Education Concerts. This year was no exception.

They attended the concert entitled "Beethoven's New Groove" on Thursday, February 20, 2020. They heard pieces from Beethoven, Rossini, Khachaturian, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Grieg, and Bach. They learn about the beats in music, and how different rhythms create different styles of music. They were also allowed to experience favorite classical pieces with a few modern twists! The sixth graders start beginning band, so CAC feels it is great for them to see professionals playing "their" instruments. The Cuba Arts Council's mission is to "Bring the Arts" to our Community. What better way to do that, than to bring it to our young people. From all reports, the sixth graders had a great time!