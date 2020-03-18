Cuba Lakes offering free lunch to students during shutdown

Cuba Lakes Golf Club has announced that it is providing free sack lunches to children in the community while they are out of school.



The lunches will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The child must be present, but no other purchases are necessary. Children can choose from a peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese sandwich and will also receive an apple and bag of chips

No advance notice of the pickup is required.