Cuba School District will begin feeding students on Monday

The Cuba School district has released its plan for feeding students while they are away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program is currently scheduled to begin on Monday and will be open to all children younger than 18.



“We understand this closure has created a hardship for many families,” Superintendent Jon Earnhart said. “In response, (Cuba schools) and Covenant Praise Church will assist our students with breakfast and lunch beginning March 23rd through April 3rd (weekdays only). We will offer free meals for students 18 years of age and under.”

Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.

Meals will be provided for pick-up only from one of six locations.

“We encourage students to come to the school site if possible,” Earnhart said. “The other five sites are designated for those lacking transportation. Students should only go to one site per day.”

Meals will be available on the following dates: Monday, March 23 through Friday March 27 and Monday March 30 through Friday April 3. Meals may be picked up at the following locations and specified times:

• Crawford County R-II Schools (Middle School front entrance), 7:15-8:30 a.m.

• Pear Tree Park and Hamilton Drive, 8:15-8:30 a.m.

• School and Park streets, 8:30-8:45 a.m.

• 300 Martin Street, 8:45-9 a.m.

• 800 Fleenor, 9-9:15 a.m.

• Rutz Road and Hwy PP, 9:15-9:30 a.m.

“We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of the COVID-19 virus. To do so, we must insist that you do not congregate at the meal pick-up site,” Earnhart said. “We also encourage you to utilize social distancing while waiting for meal pick-up and after meals have been distributed.”

Meals will not be consumed on site. In order to assist with this, meals will be distributed to vehicles or directly to students on the sidewalk to take home.

If parents or students have other needs or need any other type of assistance, they may contact School Based Social Worker Melanie Perkins. The best way to contact her is by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“We realize that this does not accommodate for all of the hardships this closure may cause, but we are hopeful it will help alleviate some of the burden our families will feel,” said Earnhart. “Crawford County R-2 thanks Covenant Praise Church of God for their assistance during these trying times.”



