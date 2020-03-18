Cuba Police Department lobby closed to the public

Cuba Police Chief Doug Shelton announced Thursday that his department will be handling calls in a slightly different manner during the coronavirus state of emergency.



“We will still respond to calls that demand the presence of an officer,” Shelton said. “If a call can be handled by telephone, an officer will make contact.

Shelton said the department will be increasing patrols within the city limits. For the time being, however, the department’s lobby will be closed to the public, but individuals can still come to the police department and speak with an officer if they would like.