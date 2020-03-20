Office hours reduced at newspapers

Three Rivers Publishing has changed its office hours in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and encouraging customers to contact its newspaper offices by phone and email as much as possible to reduce the chance of exposure to employees.



The Cuba Free Press office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until further notice. Some employees may be working in the office at other times and available by phone, but the front doors will be locked on Tuesdays and Thursday.

The Saint James Press office will also be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m., while the Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror office will only be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The company still plans to distribute newspapers each week to area businesses that remain open, but is encouraging those who pick up the newspapers at public locations to subscribe so they can get home delivery during this crisis. You can subscribe at the company’s website.

You may contact the Cuba Free Press at 573-885-7460, the Saint James Press at 573-899-2345, and the Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror at 573-775-5454.