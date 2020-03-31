CPD seeking man who allegedly coughed at store customers

The Cuba Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in helping find a suspect who allegedly coughed toward customers and wrote COVID on the inside of a cooler door at a local business today.



The Cuba Police Department was dispatched to a local business for the report of a male subject causing a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, they spoke to the employee who reported the incident. The employee stated there had been a male subject inside of the store who had been purposely coughing toward other customers in the store.

The employee also stated that the same male had written COVID on the inside of a cooler door with his fingers after breathing on it. It was also alleged the male had placed his hands down his pants and then rubbed a cooler door handle. As a result of his actions, the store was closed and sanitized.

After further investigation it was determined the male was identified as 33-year-old John Swaller of Cuba. The police department is asking for the public’s help in locating Swaller. Any information as to his whereabouts can be reported to the Cuba Police Department at 573-885-7979 or central dispatch at 573-775-4911.