Cuba schools changing meal distribution plan on Friday

The Cuba School district is changing the meal distribution plan effective Friday. District officials anticipate these changes will facilitate greater participation and also provide greater ease for some to participate.



Meals will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning April 3 and continue through April 24, although the end date could be extended as necessary. Each packed meal bag will contain two breakfasts and two lunches.

Students do not need to be present and one person can pick up meals for all children in the residence. The district will be running three buses to multiple locations throughout the district and continuing food distribution at the Cuba Middle School location.

Time changes and new locations are as follows:

• Crawford County R-II Schools (Middle School front entrance), 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• School and Park streets, 10 to 10:15 a.m.

• Pear Tree Park and Hamilton Dr., 10:25 to 10:40 a.m.

• Fanning 66 Outpost, 10:45 to 11 a.m.

• Route 66 Trailer Park, 11:05 to 11 :20 a.m.

• Witzke and McDade Springs roads, 11 :35 to 11 :50 a.m.

• Indian Hills and Route DD, 11:55 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

• Rutz Rd. & Route PP, 10 to 10: 15 a.m.

• 300 Martin Street, 10:20 to 10:35 a.m.

• 800 Fleenor, 10:40 to 10:55 a.m.

• Kitchen and Hollingshead roads, 11: 10 to 11 :25 a.m.

• Lindburg Rd. and Adam Lane, 11:40 to 11:55 a.m.

“We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of the COVID-19 virus,” said Superintendent Jon Earnhart. “Do not congregate at the meal pick-up sites. Utilize social distancing. Consume meals at home. Meals will be distributed to you at your vehicle or directly to you.”

Students and families with other needs should contact the School Based Social Worker Melanie Perkins by email.

“We are hopeful this will help alleviate some of the burden our families are feeling,” said Earnhart.