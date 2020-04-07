Educational pages being printed in the Cuba Free Press

Starting this week, the Cuba School District is using the Cuba Free Press to get educational assignments to students while school remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inside this week’s newspaper, parents and students will find two pages of assignments for all grade levels.



The school district announced the program via social media last week and also shared the educational pages on Facebook and Twitter, along with the following information from Superintendent Jon Earnhart:

“We know this time can be very frustrating and challenging, but we are here to help. If there are assignments that require Internet, and you do not have access, then don’t do them. We are not going to require work to be turned in for the time being.

“Any work that students complete and turn in will only help their grade and will not hurt it. It is important that our kids still do the work so they do not get behind, but it will not be required to be turned in.

“The only classes this does NOT apply too, are our Dual Credit classes at the HS. ECC is requiring all work/quizzes/tests to be completed and are assigning grades as normal. I hope this eases your mind a little.

“This situation is very unprecedented and we are going to be flexible. We will do our best to meet the needs of our kids and help them be successful. If you need anything or have other questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We hope you and your kids are staying healthy!”

The educational pages will appear in the newspaper each week until classes resume.



